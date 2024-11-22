Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Presents Business Achievement Awards

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2024 Business Achievement Awards gala Thursday night.

Discover the Strait received the New Business of the Year award, sponsored by Doane Grant Thorton. parker’s barn received the Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by the Pictou County Partnership, while Urban Roots Inc. received the Environmental Impact Award, sponsored by Ignite Atlantic.

The Aberdeen Health Foundation received the Innovation award, sponsored by Michelin, Little Pastry House received the Newcomer award, sponsored by CBDC NOBL. The Pictou Antigonish Regional Library picked up the Community Partners Award, sponsored by Sobeys, and ShanDaph Oysters got the Export Achievement Award, sponsored by Invest Nova Scotia.

R.P. Hawboldt Machinery received the Leadership in Business Award, sponsored by Patterson law, while Ron and Jodi Matlock Shoppers Drug mart picked up the Community Wellness Award, sponsored by Blinkhorn Real Estate.

Dykstra Construction received the Barrie MacMillan unsung Hero Award, sponsored by the Municipality of Pictou County, while the Mattress Shop received the Special recognition Award, sponsored by RBC.

Jim Proudfoot, of Jim Proudfoot Home hardware received the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Advocate.