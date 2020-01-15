Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Surveys Members and Businesses Affected by Northern Pulp Closure

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is seeking input from members and businesses potentially impacted by the impending shut down of Northern Pulp.

On Tuesday, the chamber sent out a Northern Pulp Closure Impact Survey asking for impacts on businesses, impact on potential gross revenue losses, and additional comments relating to the situation. Chamber board president Blair van Veld said the chamber wants to get a feel of the actual impact, noting the chamber wants to learn the impact of the closure so as to better help businesses affected.

van Veld said the surveys went out on Tuesday. There is no official closing date at the moment but it will likely be open for a couple of weeks. Once collected, the chamber will share the overall results with any government agencies, including the Picotu County Regional Enterprise Network. Individual responses will be kept confidential.