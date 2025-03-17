Pictou County Chamber of Commerce to Hold AGM on Wednesday, March 19th

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 19 at Summer Street Industries. The event runs from 11-1 p.m., and will feature a keynote speech from Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.

Chamber executive director Layla Rahmeh said Fraser served as the Central Nova MP and held a number of portfolios during his tenure.

Rahmeh said the AGM will feature a board meeting with members that is also open to non-members. She called it a reflection on the last year and what the chamber accomplished. They will have to vote for some new board members.

Rahmeh said they are encouraging attendees to show up at 10:30 for the meet and mingle just before the AGM. Ticket information is available at pictoucountychamber.com or people can email info@pictoucountychamber.com