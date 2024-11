The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Business Achievement Awards Thursday night. The event will be held at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre in Pictou from 6 to 9 pm.

The keynote speaker for the gala is Buhle Dlamini, a South African-born, award winning entrepreneur, professional speaker and author, now living in Nova Scotia.

He has worked with global leaders including the late Nelson Mandela and received a nation-building award from Archbishop Desmond Tutu.