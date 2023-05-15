Pictou County Chamber of Commerce to Hold Its Business Achievement Awards

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce will honour its best this week. The Chamber is holding its Business Achievement Awards on Thursday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The organization’s Executive Director, Jack Kyte, says this year marks the 40th anniversary for the Chamber, something it’s excited about. He says it’s a very successful chamber with volunteers and staff over the years that have made an effort to help the business community and community in general grow.

He says each year the Chamber holds a Business Achievement Awards dinner. He says on Thursday, 11 businesses and organizations will be recognized.

The Keynote Speaker for the evening will be former Central Nova MP and Cabinet Minister Peter MacKay. Tickets are available by calling the Chamber office at 902-755-3463