Pictou County Chamber of Commerce to Host Business Achievement Awards Wednesday

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business Achievement Awards, Wednesday, October 22, from 6 to 9pm at deCoste Performing Arts Centre. The event celebrates the accomplishments and leadership within the Pictou County business community.

This year’s keynote speaker is Regional Chief Andrea Paul, a proud member of the Mi’kmaq community of Pictou Landing First Nation. Chief Paul served as Chief of Pictou Landing for twelve years before being elected Regional Chief for Nova Scotia with the Assembly of First Nations in 2023. A passionate advocate for education, social justice, and environmental stewardship, she has been instrumental in advancing Indigenous rights and well-being across the province.

For more information, please visit pictoucountychamber.com