Pictou County Chamber of Commerce to Host its Business Achievement Awards on October 22nd

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards are set for October 22 at the DeCoste Performing Arts Centre.

Chamber executive director Layla Rahmeh said the chamber will hand out 12 awards on the night, including include best new business, small business of the year, and lifetime achievement. Two new awards this year include safety excellence and the accessibility champion award.

Guest speaker for the event is regional chief Andrea Paul, who served as the chief for Pictou Landing First nation for 12 years before getting named as the Regional Chief for Nova Scotia with the Assembly of First Nations in November, 2023.

Rahmeh encouraged people to reserve their tickets if they haven`t already, as they are selling fast.