Pictou County Christmas Fund Telethon to be Held Later this Month

The annual Pictou County Christmas Fund telethon is set for Sunday, November 26, running from 1 to 6 p.m. on Eastlink Community TV channel 10.

This is the 49th consecutive year. for the telethon, which will also feature audio streaming available online at pictoucountychristmasfund.ca. The Pictou County Wellness Centre will host the event.

Chair Monique Sobey said the telethon raised more than $60,000 last year.





Those who honour their pledges on or before December 4 will be eligible to win early bird prizes provided by local merchants and the draw date is December 6. Donations can be made during the telethon by calling on show day, by visiting pictoucountychristmasfund.ca or through the organization’s Facebook site, Pictou County Christmas Fund telethon.