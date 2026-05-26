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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Pictou County Climate Summit to be held This Weekend

May 26, 2026 | Local News

The Pictou County Climate Summit is set for this weekend at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.   

Set for May 29-30, the two-day event features dialogue sessions, exhibitor  showcases ,  a climate  social, and Saturday’s climate summit. Monica Rivers, communications coordinator with the Pictou County Partnership, said the partnership is hosting the event along with Pictou Landing First Nation, the Municipality of Pictou County, and the towns of New Glasgow, Stellarton, Pictou, Trenton, and Westville.   

People can find more information on the partnership’s web site, pictoucountypartnership.com  

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year