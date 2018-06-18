Pictou County Company Submits Low Bids on Two Contracts

A local company has submited the lowest bid on a project in Guysborough County. S. W. Weeks Contracting posted a quote of 268-thousand dollars for a project involving drainage, gravelling and asphalt concrete paving along a section of Old Riverside Road, near Falkland Lane.

Two other companies offered tenders on the project.

S. W. Weeks was also the low bidder on another contract for RIM Gravel Patching in three sections of Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou Counties. Weeks posted a quote of 95-thousand dollars for the work. Four other companies submitted estimates.