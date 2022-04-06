Pictou County Council adopts a number of Measures at Regular Meeting

A busy night for Pictou County council. In addition to passing new policies on videoconferencing and recreation grants, council voted to transfer $250,000 from the General Operating Reserve to the General Operating Fund to allow for earlier processing of Municipal Services Grants for the current fiscal year.

A motion to guarantee a loan of $100,000 to East River Valley Fire Department to help purchase a new fire truck was passed, as were resolutions to issue tax receipts for charitable donations collected for two projects – Capital improvements to Rebekah Lodge #108 and the East River Valley Recreation Association’s play project.

A motion passed to extend the borrowing period for another twelve months of $31.5 million, to pay for the deployment of the rural internet project, with nay votes from Councillors Andy Thompson, Randy Palmer and Deborah Wadden.