Pictou County council passed the area rates for Street Lights, Hydrants and Sewer Maintenance for the current fiscal year, with only one increase – the Sewer Maintenance Fee has risen from $313 to $325.

Fire area rates have mostly stayed the same, with three increases: Barney’s River has gone from 18.4 cents per $100 assessment to 19.5 cents, Little Harbour is up to 10 cents per $100 assessment from 9.5, and West River has increased a penny to 12.4 cents per $100 assessed.