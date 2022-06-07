Pictou County Council Adopts Balanced Budget; Property Tax Rates Remain Unchanged

Pictou County council passed a balanced budget last night that holds the line on tax rates.

The General Operating Budget for 2022/23 is just over $19.9 million dollars, with the residential tax rate remaining at $0.815 per $100 assessment, and commercial taxes staying at $1.825 per $100 assessment. The budget was passed with only District 2 Councillor Deborah Wadden voting no.

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker noted that while some residents may see a rise in their tax bill, that’s due to a rise in their property’s assessed value, which is done by an outside corporation and not by council.