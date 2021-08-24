Pictou County Council adopts Budget

After much debate and discussion, both publicly and in-camera, Pictou County Council passed its budget for the current fiscal year. Total spending for the General Operating Budget is $18.736 million, with the tax rates set at 81.55 cents per $100 of assessment for residential and resource properties, and $1.82 point 55 per $100 assessment for commercial property. Rates for the New Scotland Business Park were also set (no more than $1.89 per $100 assessment residential, and no more than $2.90 per $100 assessment commercial).

The budget did not pass unanimously, nor was the motion on setting the rates for the various county fire departments. Three councillors voted no to the fire rate schedule, as a protest over how they believe council has acted without proper consulations nor following proper procedures. Because of the delay in passing the budget, Pictou County Council also voted to extend the deadline for payment of property taxes and area rate fees from October 15 to November 3.