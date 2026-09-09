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Pictou County Council Adopts Budgets for the Current Fiscal Year

Sep 9, 2026 | Local News

At last night’s monthly meeting, Pictou County council passed budgets for the current fiscal year. 

The Capital Projects budget, totalling nearly $24.29 million dollars, includes several projects including street lights, road work, sidewalks and sewer & water projects. Council also passed the year’s operating budget for the Rural Broadband project, with one no vote from councilor Andy Thompson, who noted that there is another revenue shortfall projected – more than two million dollars. CAO Brian Cullen explained before the vote that the broadband project is projected to begin turning a profit by 2028, and that has been figured into the financial plans.

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Officials Review Last Weekend’s Flooding at Richmond County County

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.