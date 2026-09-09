Pictou County Council Adopts Budgets for the Current Fiscal Year

At last night’s monthly meeting, Pictou County council passed budgets for the current fiscal year.
Antigonish County Council gives Second Reading to a Motion Approving a Development Agreement for Apartment Complex on Church Street Extension
Last night, Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed second reading of a motion to approve an application on behalf of Riavan Investments Limited to enter into a development agreement for a 40–60-unit apartment complex on Lots 1A and 2, lands of...