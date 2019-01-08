Pictou County Council adopts motion support Pictou Landing First Nation

A packed visitors gallery watched as Pictou County Council voted their support for Pictou Landing First Nation. Deputy Warden Wayne Murray put forward a motion at Monday night’s meeting for council to support the enforcement of the province’s Boat Harbour Act, which will see the current effluent treatment facility operated by Northern Pulp shut down in January of 2020. Approval was not unanimous, as three of the twelve councillors, David Parker, Andy Thompson and Randy Palmer did not vote in favor, voicing concerns about the possibility of the pulp mill shutting down, with the resulting loss of hundreds of jobs. The main point of those councillors who voted yes was that the motion was only about showing support for the agreement reached with Pictou Landing, which has suffered enough environmental damage over the decades. Warden Robert Parker said the motion does not address one way or the other Northern Pulp’s plans to put an effluent pipe into the Northumberland Strait, and he called on Premier Stephen McNeil and the province to show some leadership and find a solution that can satisfy all parties without a loss of jobs.