Pictou County Council Adopts Two Emergency Resolutions Related to Planned Uranium Exploration in the Municipality

Pictou County Council passed two emergency resolutions following a presentation by concerned citizens about planned uranium exploration in the Louisville Road area near River John.

Exploration licences are expected to take effect in July, just four months after a more than 40 year-long moratorium was lifted by the province. A motion to write a letter to the province asking for a pause on uranium exploration to give more time for council and the public to gather more information passed 11-1.

A second motion to also ask the province to begin a process whereby the River John watershed could be given protected status – and to halt all processes not allowed in protected areas, such as mineral exploration, until the process is completed – passed by a narrow 7-5 margin. After the meeting, Warden Robert Parker said that while council is asking for a pause, the province has the final say.

There is a public information meeting on Thursday night at 7 pm at the River John Fire Hall organized by citizens for all who have questions or concerns.