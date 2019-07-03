Antigonish Community Transit
Advertisement

Pictou County Council approves Street Light Installments for Two Intersections

This entry was posted in News on .

There’s going to be a couple of improvements for drivers in Pictou County. Last night, council approved the installation of street lights at two intersections: Quarry Island Road & Quarry Island Summit Road, and Woodburn Road and Quarry Island Road. In addition, Council received a letter from Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lloyd Hines stating that following an evaluation, Meadowville Station Road has been placed in the highest priority for repaving.