Pictou County Council Changes to Switch MOPC Program

Pictou County Council made a couple of changes to their Switch MOPC program to make it more accessible. The program allows homeowners to borrow money from the county to make energy saving improvements to their homes, including the installation of heat pumps and solar systems.

At last night’s monthly meeting, council changed the maximum length of a Switch MOPC loan from 10 years to 15 years for residential applicants, and also allowed commercial properties access to Switch loans. The changes applies to solar installations only.

Those interested in applying to the program can learn more through the Municipality of Pictou County’s website, munpict dot ca.