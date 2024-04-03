Pictou County Council Concerned about a Shortage of School Bus Drivers

Pictou County council is sending a letter to the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education and the Education Department to express their concern over the lack of bus drivers.

Councillor Debbie Wadden brought the issue forward to council during their monthly meeting, noting the number of times that runs have been cancelled has gone up lately due to a lack of backup drivers.

Councillors Mary Elliott and Chester Dewar, both bus drivers themselves, noted that there is a lack of new people coming in to replace those who have retired or left for various reasons, and that the issue of unfilled jobs is not just with bus drivers.

Council agreed not only to send the letter, but also to link to the CCRCE website for information on how to apply for various positions.