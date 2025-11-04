Listen Live

Pictou County Council concerned about Changes by the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education to its School Milk Program

Nov 4, 2025 | Local News

Pictou County council is expressing its concerns to the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education over changes made to the school milk program.

Under the changes, milk provided at a subsidized price for students is no longer distributed through the cafeteria, but through the principal’s office, with money collected by administrative staff.

Several councilors questioned why such a decision was made, saying it creates more work for administrative staff and could end up lowering take-up rates among students, particularly those in elementary grades.

Council passed a motion to write a letter to the CCRCE asking that the milk program go back to being distributed in cafeterias – the letter is also to be sent to the Education Minister, all three Pictou County MLAs including Premier Tim Houston, and to the Dairy Farmers of Canada.


