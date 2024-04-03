Pictou County Council Discuss Letter of Support for Proposed Expansion of New Glasgow Farmer’s Market

The devil was in the details as Pictou County council debated whether or not to write a letter of support of the expansion plans for the Farmer’s Market in New Glasgow, the last of the municipal councils in the county to do so.

All councilors expressed support of the market and its vendors, but the majority of council also said they’re uncomfortable with the proposed $7 million dollar price tag for a new year-round building to replace the current dome, which can only be used seasonally.

Several councilors were concerned that if the market can’t raise the funds on their own, they may return asking for more money – councilor Mary Elliott wanted to include clear wording in the support letter that it doesn’t include financial support, but that amendment was voted down. In the end, the motion to write the letter was defeated 8-4.