Pictou County Council Discusses further Impacts from Northern Pulp Mill Closure

Discussion of the economic fallout from the closure of the Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie dominated the discussion at Monday night’s meeting of Pictou County council. After much debate, a motion was passed to send a letter to Premier Stephen McNeil and to the new forestry transition group, asking to set up a program of financial aid for contractors, who may be stuck with large forestry equipment that will have to be sold off or moved out west. Councillor David Parker, who introduced the motion, says that while it’s up to the premier and the transition group to decide how to spend the 50 million dollars in the transition fund, those facing large loan payments on their heavy equipment with little or no money coming in can’t wait long for aid. Parker says they’re not the only group that will need help.

Parker says there is still much to talk about concerning the mill, and he hopes that council can meet with Premier McNeil soon.

County council is also sending a letter to the premier asking for representation from Pictou County in the transition group