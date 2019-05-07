Pictou County Council Discusses Grant Policies for Fire Halls

Pictou County Council has made some changes to their grants policies, but one change was scrapped before the policies were passed. In the new policies, fire halls would have been eligible to apply for Community Capital or Recreational Grants. The idea would be to help fire halls that are also the main community meeting place for their area. But as council discussed the issue, it was felt that opening up the eligibility to fire halls would mean spreading grant money too thinly. Also, as Warden Robert Parker says, fire halls can raise money in ways that community halls can’t.

Warden Parker says as it currently stands, there are a handful of fire departments in Pictou County that are having trouble meeting their financial needs, and council needs to look at ways to target them specifically.

In the end, council voted to amend the policy to remove fire halls’ eligibility for Capital or Recreational Grants. The new policies take effect in the next fiscal year, and Parker says council will be looking at ways to deal with the fire hall funding issue before that.