Pictou County Council Discusses Purchasing a Hybrid Truck

Pictou County council wrestled with the question of how much to spend on green tech – specifically, a hybrid truck.

A tender was put out for a 4×4 half-ton or quarter-ton truck to be used by the Rural Internet Project, to haul equipment and able to travel easily on unpaved roads. Five bids were submitted, with a recommendation from the Rural Broadband Manager to purchase a Ford F-150 Super Crew, as it was the only submission that was a hybrid model, and in the procurement policy, preference would be given to low or zero-emission vehicles where feasible.

Councillors Chester Dewar & Darla MacKeil questioned if the F-150 was the best choice, as it was the most expensive of the five vehicles submitted, $20,000 more than the least expensive bid. Councillor Larry Turner asked CAO Brian Cullen which of the five models realistically met the terms of the tender, and Cullen said it was likely the top two bids, including the F-150. Turner than noted that with the projected savings in fuel and other operations over the life of the vehicle, the premium for the F-150 hybrid was likely closer to $5,000 over the next highest bid.

Council passed a motion to purchase the F-150 hybrid, with four nay votes.