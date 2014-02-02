Pictou County Council dissappointed over scrapping of Coastal Protection Act

At their regular monthly meeting, Pictou County council expressed their disappointment with the province’s decision to scrap the Coastal Protection Act, and instead have information available for property owners and leave it to municipalities to include coastal protection in their land use by-laws. Warden Robert Parker says that while he expects the province may provide aid to help municipalities draft such by-laws, he wonders who might be pressuring the provincial government to off-load the responsibility.

Several councilors suggested that Pictou County should meet with other municipalities along the Northumberland Shore to develop a common coastal plan. Warden Parker says there were discussions before the province’s announcement last week, and it’s even more important now.

Both Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr & Environment Minister Timothy Halman are meeting with the Wardens and Mayors of Pictou County on Wednesday.