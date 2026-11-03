Pictou County Council Expresses Interest in Discussing the Feasibility of Expanding Regular Transit Service

Pictou County council wants to examine the expansion of regular transit service .

Councillor Larry Turner noted that Pictou County Transit has an active ridership not just with its New Glasgow/Stellarton loop, but also its branch lines to Westville, Pictou, Trenton and Pictou Landing First Nation.

Council expressed an interest to invite Pictou County Transit to come and discuss with council the feasibility of creating routes that would include stops in Pictou County, such as Abercrombie, Plymouth, and Lyons Brook among others.