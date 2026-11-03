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Pictou County Council Expresses Interest in Discussing the Feasibility of Expanding Regular Transit Service

Nov 3, 2026 | Local News

Pictou County council wants to examine the expansion of regular transit service .  

Councillor Larry Turner noted that Pictou County Transit has an active ridership not just with its New Glasgow/Stellarton loop, but also its branch lines to Westville, Pictou, Trenton and Pictou Landing First Nation.  

(Pictou County Transit photo)

Council expressed an interest to invite Pictou County Transit to come and discuss with council the feasibility of creating routes that would include stops in Pictou County, such as Abercrombie, Plymouth, and Lyons Brook among others. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.