Pictou County Council extends COVID-19 Policies to the Summer

The Municipality of Pictou County’s COVID-19 policies have been extended. Included in the rules: in-person Ratepayer Meetings with councillors remain suspended, while applications for Municipal Services Grants continue to be advertised on their website, and can be sent via e-mail. The policies will remain in effect until July 5, unless council decides to make a change.