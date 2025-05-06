Pictou County Council Gives Final Reading to Land Use By-law and Municipal Planning Strategy

Pictou County council has passed final reading of its Land Use By-law and Municipal Planning Strategy.

The first attem pt went back to staff to make changes, after feedback from citizens and other municipalities. The new By-law and Strategy are available on the county’s website. It now goes to the province for a review, where the Municipal Affairs Department has 60 days to indicate any concerns they may have with the rules as passed by council.

CAO Brian Cullen is not expecting that the province will ask for changes.