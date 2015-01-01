Listen Live

Pictou County Council gives first reading of By-law to Govern the Property Assessed Clean Energy Program

Pictou County council passed first reading of a new by-law to govern the Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE, program.

PACE would allow property owners to finance improvements to reduce energy or water consumption through a charge levied by the county.

Improvements can range from the installation of energy efficient windows and doors, to installing heat pumps or solar panels. Second reading of the by-law will take place at December’s meeting of council.

In the meantime, another public meeting to discuss the PACE program is scheduled at the Wellness Centre for November 16th.


