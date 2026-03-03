Pictou County Council Hearing Concerns about Plans to Build Two Natural Gas Power Plants

Opposition is coming together over the plans to build two natural gas power plants in Pictou County to supplement electricity that is being produced by sources like solar and wind.

Local resident Lori Matthews brought her concerns to council in a presentation at their monthly meeting, citing the issues of effluent, emissions and water use. Council has also received letters from many citizens also voicing their opposition.

Warden Robert Parker noted that there will be a presentation by IESO concerning their construction plans at the Committee of the Whole meeting this Wednesday at 7 pm in Council chambers. The meeting is open to the public, and will be livestreamed on the municipality’s YouTube channel.