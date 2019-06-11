Pictou County Council Helps Five Rural Fire Departments

Pictou County council is giving five rural fire departments a financial shot in the arm as they try to figure out a long-term solution. Council passed a motion for a one-time emergency funding of $30,000 for the fire departments in Barney’s River, Pictou Landing, Blue Mountain, East River St. Mary’s and East River Valley. County CAO Brian Cullen says the problem is with departments that cover large areas with few people.

Warden Robert Parker says the volunteers who staff many fire departments do great work, but mutual aid can’t cover all the service gaps.

Both the Fire Liaison Committee and the Financial Services Committee have determined a review of the current funding formula is needed to address the long-term viability of fire departments in the County. That review will begin in the next few months