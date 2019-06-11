Pictou County Council Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates in New Budget

An important night for Pictou County Council, as they passed the budgets and tax & area rates for the next fiscal year. The operating budget for 2019-2020 will be $18.1 million, up 4.1 percent from last year. Tax rates remain at 81 cents per $100 assessment for residential and resource properties, and $1.82 per $100 assessment for commercial property. Area rates for street lights, hydrants and sewer maintenance are also unchanged. Council also passed their capital spending budget, committing $27.6 million over the next five years.