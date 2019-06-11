Pictou County Council Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates in New Budget

An important night for Pictou County Council, as they passed the budgets and tax & area rates for the next fiscal year. The operating budget for 2019-2020 will be $18.1 million, up 4.1 percent from last year. Tax rates remain at 81 cents per $100 assessment for residential and resource properties, and $1.82 per $100 assessment for commercial property. Area rates for street lights, hydrants and sewer maintenance are also unchanged. Council also passed their capital spending budget, committing $27.6 million over the next five years.
Antigonish Farmers Mutual Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble for June 10th's draw. #1362 drawn but NOT played. So next weeks draw will be worth over $7500. Make sure you play your toonie.
Late Bus: 197, Inverness, Paula Hart, SAERC,Tamarac Education Centre, 15 minutes late this morning
Pictou County council is giving five rural fire departments a financial shot in the arm as they try to figure out a long-term solution. Council passed a motion for a one-time emergency funding of $30,000 for the fire departments in Barney’s River, Pictou Landing, Blue Mountain, East River St. Mary’s and East River Valley. County […]
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) welcomed 160 AA competitive swimmers to Antigonish over the weekend for the AA Spring Champs. Fourteen teams from across the province competed, with PHAST finishing in 4th overall. Hannah Austen swam to 3rd in the 200m I.M., 200m and 100m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 400m I.M. Mariah […]