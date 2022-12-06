Pictou County Council honours local fiddler Amelia Parker

A local fiddler was recognized for joining an elite group of young musicians. At last night’s monthly meeting, Pictou County council presented a certificate to 17 year-old Amelia Parker of Central West River, who was recently awarded the 2022 MusiCounts Amplify Scholarship. Parker is one of only 11 musicians to receive the scholarship this year, and the only Nova Scotian.

She has been playing the fiddle since the age of six, and will be joining Dalhousie University’s Music program next year.

Amelia is the niece of Warden Robert Parker and county councilor Dave Parker