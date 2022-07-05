Pictou County Council looks to expand supports to Hungry Children and Families

Pictou County Council is working out a plan for more aid to hungry children and their families.

Council already contributes to breakfast programs in schools around the county, but it has been noted by various councilors that many schools are also doing “backpack programs”, where students are given food to take home to their families on a regular basis.

Council agreed to contribute money towards backpack programs, but Warden Robert Parker asked council whether it would be better to give the money directly from council, or to have each councilor give individually from their share of Municipal Service Grant (MSG) money. It was decided to make the funding through council, rather than an MSG, and get a recommendation from staff on how best to distribute the money – CAO Brian Cullen told council that up to $25,000 had been set aside in the current budget.

Warden Parker and council asked to get the recommendation back to council by next month’s meeting, so that schools could be informed before the start of the school year.