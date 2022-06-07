Pictou County Council looks to province to Clean Up a Tree Harvest on Crown Land

Pictou County council is writing to the Department of Natural Resources asking that they clean up an ecological tree harvest on crown land that has become an eyesore for residents.

Councillor Robert Parker explained that last year, a company harvested an old growth area of white spruce along the E. Fraser Road in White Hill. Most of the trees that were left were either toppled or broken months later by wind and winter conditions. Parker says that the rules prescribed by the province for cutting trees cannot and should not be applied as a one-size-fits-all approach.

Council passed a motion to write to both the Minister and Deputy Minister for Natural Resources, as well as to the local Natural Resources director in MacLellans Brook asking that a machine be used to clean up the broken trees. A copy of the e-mail will also be sent to Premier Tim Houston and MLA Karla MacFarlane, as the land where the harvest took place straddles both their ridings.