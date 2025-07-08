Pictou County Council May Face Additional Work on its New Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law

Even after all the work that Pictou County council put into passing a new Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law, there may still be more work ahead.

Council received a letter from the Department of Municipal Affairs, and CAO Brian Cullen says that there was one area flagged for concern – a lack of protection for agricultural land. Warden Robert Parker says it’s up to Minister John Lohr to decide the next step.

Cullen estimates that it could take up to 12 months for council to come up with a plan for agricultural land protection that would satisfy the province, including public hearings and debate before going to first and second readings as required. Warden Parker says he’s disappointed that the province may step in on an issue that the county has already been delegated to solve.

Minister Lohr has not yet made a decision.