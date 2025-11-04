Pictou County Council Moves ahead with Sidewalk Reinstatement and Repairs on Two Streets despite Higher than Expected Costs

Despite the ballooning costs, Pictou County council voted to go ahead with sidewalk reinstatement & repairs in Abercrombie & Hopewell.

The budget for both projects was originally $225,000, but the lowest bids received were over $108,000 more than budgeted. Council considered a couple of different options including downsizing or deferring one of the projects, but in the end council voted to act on the recommendation from Public Works.

Both the Abercrombie & Hopewell projects will go forward, and use money from the Canada Community Building Fund – commonly known as “the gas tax” – reserve to cover the overage.