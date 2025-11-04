Listen Live

Pictou County Council Moves ahead with Sidewalk Reinstatement and Repairs on Two Streets despite Higher than Expected Costs

Nov 4, 2025 | Local News

Despite the ballooning costs, Pictou County council voted to go ahead with sidewalk reinstatement & repairs in Abercrombie & Hopewell.

The budget for both projects was originally $225,000, but the lowest bids received were over $108,000 more than budgeted. Council considered a couple of different options including downsizing or deferring one of the projects, but in the end council voted to act on the recommendation from Public Works.

Both the Abercrombie & Hopewell projects will go forward, and use money from the Canada Community Building Fund – commonly known as “the gas tax” – reserve to cover the overage.


