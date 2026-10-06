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Pictou County Council Not in Favour of Pilot Project for Homeless, Mental Health and Addiction at the Soon to Be Empty Riverview Adult Residential Centre

Oct 6, 2026 | Local News

 Pictou County council want nothing to do with a proposed pilot project to deal with homelessness, mental health, and addiction. Provincial funding for the Northstar shelter in New Glasgow will end as of December 23rd, which will very likely mean its closure.  

The town of New Glasgow has sent a proposal to the other municipalities to use the Riverview Adult Residential Centre in Riverton – owned by the six local municipalities – as the site for a new program for those requiring mental health & addiction services. Riverview will soon be empty, once all its residents are moved to new settings in accordance with the court-mandated Remedy. 

 

County councillors are not in favour of the proposal, for a number of reasons: it’s close to a P-8 school, it’s close to a seniors complex, Riverton is too far from other health services with no regular transit, and several councillors – including Andy Thompson – said that the proposal as outlined doesn’t have enough detail to explain how the repurposed facility could actually work. After much discussion, council decided to defer making a decision to support the Riverview plan until they get more information.  

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Caribou River Community Hall to Receive Free Internet

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.