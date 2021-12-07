Pictou County Council passes final Reading on By-Law On Property Assessed Clean Energy

Pictou County is, like many other municipalities in the province, encouraging residents to go green. On Monday, Council passed final reading of its new PACE bylaw. PACE stands for Property Assessed Clean Energy: under the bylaw, residents can apply to have the cost of solar panels installed on their property covered by the County, which they can repay over several years through their property tax bill.

Warden Robert Parker says this is a way to help residents who want to save on their energy bills, but can’t afford the upfront costs. CAO Brian Cullen says applications for the PACE program will be announced in the new year, once council decides how much money to budget for it.