Pictou County Council receives update on Rural Internet Project, approves Borrowing Resolution

Pictou County council got another update on the progress of the Rural Broadband Project, this time from Mike Richard and Marc-André Nadeau of Digital Ubiquity Capital, the company which is overseeing the building of the broadband and wireless infrastructure.

The detailed presentation came before council was to vote on a temporary borrowing resolution of just over $28 million dollars in long-term debt to help cover the costs of the first phase of the project and to facilitate cash flow for construction costs while they await payments from the other two levels of government.

Two councillors – Andy Thompson and Deborah Wadden – put forward a motion to table the borrowing resolution to December, objecting that did not have the opportunity to examine the details in Richard & Nadeau’s presentation before the meeting, nor did they have enough time to have all their questions answered about the business case as the meeting was running long.

The motion to table was defeated, and the borrowing resolution passed – with nay votes from Thompson and Wadden.