Pictou County Council seeks answers on Why No COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic has been Scheduled Locally

This entry was posted in News on .

Pictou County Council is sending a letter to Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang to ask why a Community Vaccine Clinic isn’t being planned for the county. Several councillors reported concerns from seniors that they will have difficulty travelling to either Truro or Antigonish.