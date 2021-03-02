Pictou County Council seeks answers on Why No COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic has been Scheduled Locally

Pictou County Council is sending a letter to Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang to ask why a Community Vaccine Clinic isn’t being planned for the county. Several councillors reported concerns from seniors that they will have difficulty travelling to either Truro or Antigonish.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Late Bus:
Bus 164, Ken Hunter, serving Dalbrae Academy, will be 60 minutes late this afternoon for mechanical reasons.
One New Case of COVID-19 In Nova Scotia; More UK and South A...4:20 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are now 29 active cases of the virus, down from 35 on Monday. Four people are in hospital, two of […]
Pictou County Council extends COVID-19 Policies to the Summe...10:23 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of Pictou County’s COVID-19 policies have been extended. Included in the rules: in-person Ratepayer Meetings with councillors remain suspended, while applications for Municipal Services Grants continue to be advertised on their website, and can be sent via e-mail. The policies will remain in effect until July 5, unless council decides to make a […]
St. FX Athletics, Alumni and Fans to Honour retiring MenR...9:32 am | Read Full Article
St. FX Athletics is honouring its Men’s basketball head coach, Steve Konchalski, who is set to retire at the end of the month. Throughout March, St. FX Athletics will post congratulatory messages from former players and featured guests on all its social media channels. Alumni, fans and friends can also send their own message to […]