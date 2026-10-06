Pictou County Council seeks Provincial Intervention to re-open Welsford Bridge near River John

Pictou County council wants the province to take action to re-open a bridge near River John.

The Welsford Bridge on Old Pictou Road has been closed since last August, leading to long detours for residents, trucks and emergency vehicles. While council wants a permanent replacement built, Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod says that full replacement is not on the current five-year plan, and could take up to 15 years to get built.

Another option is to keep the bridge closed and pave a nearby gravel road as a new route, but several councillors noted that residents there are not in favour of the permanent increase in traffic that would result.

The third option – one that council is reluctantly in favour of – is to make the Welsford Bridge a one-lane panel bridge. While its lifespan would be considerably shorter at 5-15 years, it would only take a couple of years to be set up.