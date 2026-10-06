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Pictou County Council seeks Provincial Intervention to re-open Welsford Bridge near River John

Oct 6, 2026 | Local News

Pictou County council wants the province to take action to re-open a bridge near River John.  

The Welsford Bridge on Old Pictou Road has been closed since last August, leading to long detours for residents, trucks and emergency vehicles. While council wants a permanent replacement built, Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod says that full replacement is not on the current five-year plan, and could take up to 15 years to get built.  

 

Another option is to keep the bridge closed and pave a nearby gravel road as a new route, but several councillors noted that residents there are not in favour of the permanent increase in traffic that would result.  

The third option – one that council is reluctantly in favour of – is to make the Welsford Bridge a one-lane panel bridge. While its lifespan would be considerably shorter at 5-15 years, it would only take a couple of years to be set up. 

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Caribou River Community Hall to Receive Free Internet

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  Another community hall in Pictou County is getting free internet.   County council approved Caribou River Community Hall to get signed up to the MOPC Internet Network at no cost through the Community Hall Internet program.

RCMP Seize 9 Firearms in Guysborough County

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Guysborough County District RCMP have charged a Steep Creek man after officers seized 9 firearms during a search. On September 28th, RCMP received a report of a home invasion involving a gun that occurred two days earlier.  Officers learned that a man armed with a...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.