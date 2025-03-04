Pictou County Council to let Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities to Respond to Government’s Proposal of Resource Extraction

Pictou County Council is deciding to let the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities take the lead in dealing with the provincial government over resource extraction.

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr recently sent a letter to all of the municipalities, asking for their support – either in writing or by press release – to the government’s proposal to loosen the rules over resource extraction, in order to help develop the provincial economy in response to threatened US tariffs. Councillors expressed concern over the government’s eagerness to use their supermajority to make changes in how it operates and how it deals with municipalities, and that the ask for support for more resource extraction is too broad.

Council unanimously agreed not to write a letter of support, and instead let NSFM President Pam Mood relay their concerns, along with many other municipalities, to the province.