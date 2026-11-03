Pictou County Council To Show Opposition to Suggestions of Re-Purposing Riverview Home.

Pictou County council is looking to take concrete steps to show its opposition to a proposed makeover of the Riverview Home.

The town of New Glasgow is proposing to the province that the property in Riverton become a shelter and rehabilitation centre.

The province will end its funding of the Northstar shelter in New Glasgow next month, while the Riverview Home is being cleared out in accordance with the provincial human rights remedy for persons with disabilities.

Several councillors said they were blindsided by New Glasgow’s proposal, and don’t believe the site would work as a shelter and rehab centre . Representatives from the six municipalities sit on the Riverview Home Board of Directors, but several councillors stated they want to take a more pro-active approach to finding a solution.

Warden Robert Parker told council that he hopes to have more information on what, if any, progress has been made with the proposal when council committees meet in a couple of weeks.