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Pictou County Council To Show Opposition to Suggestions of Re-Purposing Riverview Home.

Nov 3, 2026 | Local News

Pictou County council is looking to take concrete steps to show its opposition to a proposed makeover of the Riverview Home.  

The town of New Glasgow is proposing to the province that the property in Riverton become a shelter and rehabilitation centre.

 The province will end its funding of the Northstar shelter in New Glasgow next month, while the Riverview Home is being cleared out in accordance with the provincial human rights remedy for persons with disabilities.  

Pictou County Municipal Building

Several councillors said they were blindsided by New Glasgow’s proposal, and don’t believe the site would work as a shelter and rehab centre . Representatives from the six municipalities sit on the Riverview Home Board of Directors, but several councillors stated they want to take a more pro-active approach to finding a solution.  

Warden Robert Parker told council that he hopes to have more information on what, if any, progress has been made with the proposal when council committees meet in a couple of weeks.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.