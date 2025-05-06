Pictou County Councillors disappointed with Minister John Lohr over lower setbacks of Wind Turbines from Residential Property

Pictou County councilors are disappointed with a mandate from Minister John Lohr that lowers the minimum separation of wind turbines from residential property down from the one kilometer distance that council set in 2021. And Pictou County is not the only one bothered by the change – Colchester County council has already sent a letter to the Minister expressing their concerns.

Council decided to send a letter to the Minister, which is also being sent by the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities. Warden Robert Parker says it can be frustrating to work out a compromise between landowners and potential wind farm operators, only to have the province step in and set their own rules.

After the unveiling, there will be the official cutting and serving of an anniversary cake, followed by a concert inside Glasgow Square Theatre, running from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The events are for everyone. Mayor Dicks said they are hoping for nice weather and a good crowd