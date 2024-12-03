Pictou County Councillors Express Frustration over the pace of the County’s High Speed Internet Project

A planned holiday party gave some Pictou County councillors an opportunity to air their frustrations over the County’s High Speed Internet project.

District 2 councillor Deborah Wadden said it would be inappropriate to throw a “Partner Appreciation Event” planned for next week, given how slow the rollout has been for high-speed internet and how few customers have signed up to date. Wadden also wanted to know why there have been signs posted in her district to call internet service providers, given that fibre optic service is still months away.

Councillor Larry Turner mentioned that in the invitation he received, he interpreted it to mean the county was hosting the event. CAO Brian Cullen said that the county is not hosting the event – it’s being put together by the companies working on the project, and councillors were invited to come and meet with the staff involved.

Councillor Andy Thompson suggested that there isn’t much appreciation for the project in his district, given that much of it may have to wait up to three years to get high speed service.