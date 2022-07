Pictou County Councillors will have more money for Municipal Service Grants this year.

At their regular monthly meeting, council approved a total pot of $300,000 for such grants, which will be distributed to each councilor via a set formula for the first $200,000, with the other $100,000 used to best equalize the amount for each district.

The motion was approved 10-2, with councilors Deborah Wadden and Randy Palmer voting against.