Pictou County Couple lose Home in A Fire

A couple in their 70’s have lost their home and belongings, including a man who escaped without his wheelchair in a fire in Pictou County.

The blaze was reported around 6 p.m. last night on Miekelfield Road, about 30 kilometres southeast of New Glasgow.

The man’s wife wasn’t home at the time of the fire. Both are staying with relatives for now and were assisted today by volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross with emergency purchases like clothing, food, other essentials and some transportation costs. There were no serious injuries in the fire.