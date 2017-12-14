Pictou County couple pick up their $1.75 million cheque

Pictou county’s newest millionaire received their hefty cheque this morning and plan to travel with their winnings. Gerry and Margie Stewart found out they won

Gerry and Margie Stewart at a ceremony in New Glasgow to mark their lottery win

the prize while listening to the radio, and checked their ticket at a local store.

Margie says that the win will allow them to do some house renovations and travel to see their grandchildren:
The 1.75 million dollars winning ticket had a combination of their grandchildren’s birthdates.


